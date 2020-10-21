Canadian Dollar Readying for Liftoff? The Canadian Dollar proved weaker in September, the first time since March that USD/CAD rates posted a month-over-month gain. But the start of October has …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Canadian Dollar Forecast: Ready for Liftoff? Levels for CAD/JPY & USD/CAD Rates - October 21, 2020
- USD/CAD drops to six week low amid market optimism, eyes Canadian CPI, Retail Sales - October 21, 2020
- CAD Software Market to See Stunning Growth : Intergraph, Bentley, Autodesk - October 21, 2020