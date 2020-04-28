USD/CAD printed its highest level in a near four week high at 1.4265. However, the price retreated after and settled below 1.4200 handle. Yet, on Friday the weekly candlestick closed in the green with …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD hits nine-day lows near 1.3950, as USD falls, WTI rebounds - April 28, 2020
- Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Price Retests Key Support Level, What’s Next? - April 28, 2020
- USD/CAD eases from tops, up little around mid-1.4000s - April 28, 2020