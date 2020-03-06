Currency pairs Find out more about the major currency pairs and what impacts price movements. Commodities Our guide explores the most traded commodities worldwide and how to start trading them.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Canadian Dollar Outlook Grim on Crude Oil, Virus. USD/CAD Uptrend Eyed
Currency pairs Find out more about the major currency pairs and what impacts price movements. Commodities Our guide explores the most traded commodities worldwide and how to start trading them.