Have you checked the Q3 USD and Gold forecastsdownload for free main currencies and commodities trading guides. USD/CAD – The Buyer’s Come Back On July 26, USD/CAD closed with a Doji pattern …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD a Break above 1.3200 price What is Next? - August 2, 2019
- USD/CAD pulls away from 5-week highs, looks to close week above 1.32 - August 2, 2019
- USD/CAD technical analysis: Greenback losing steam against the Canadian Dollar, trading sub-1.3230 resistance - August 2, 2019