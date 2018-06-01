Canadian Dollar Outlook – USD/CAD Exchange Rate Collapses After Virtual BOC Hike

A bad day for the Canadian Dollar saw it erase nearly all of the gains it recorded on Wednesday, surging strongly back towards 1.30 as Oil fell and NAFTA concerns may have resurfaced after it came to light that Trump had torpedoed a potential deal.
