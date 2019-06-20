Eyes on Canadian retail sales data release tomorrow. USD/CAD at its lowest levels in nearly four months. Did we get it right with ourUS Dollarforecast? Find out more for free from ourQ2 USD and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Selloff Might Continue Below This Price
Eyes on Canadian retail sales data release tomorrow. USD/CAD at its lowest levels in nearly four months. Did we get it right with ourUS Dollarforecast? Find out more for free from ourQ2 USD and …