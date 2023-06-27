The Bank of Canada looks on course for another 25bps hike in July. What are the chances Canadian inflation data later this week springs a surprise?
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Canadian Dollar Price Action Setups: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY, GBP/CAD Ahead of Inflation Data - June 27, 2023
- Actify SpinFire Enterprise Delivers Instant Access to Critical CAD Data at Mayco International - June 27, 2023
- USD/CAD: Minor gains remain a sell as the downtrend persists – Scotiabank - June 27, 2023