The USD/CAD reversal continues after last week’s rejection at the 1.2800 handle. While prices were strong and surging to open last week’s trade, the past nine days have shown a stark change-of-pace as …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Breaches 1.2500 – Loonie Levels
The USD/CAD reversal continues after last week’s rejection at the 1.2800 handle. While prices were strong and surging to open last week’s trade, the past nine days have shown a stark change-of-pace as …