USD/CAD fell to critical support as sentiment remained mixed Rising oil prices may further support a stronger Canadian Dollar USD /CAD eyes key levels with breakout potential in either direction To …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD, Evergrande and Oil Key Loonie Levels - September 25, 2021
- 3D CAD Software Market Trends, Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Product, Top Key Players and Forecast 2025 - September 25, 2021
- BUZZ-COMMENT-Short gamma and why it matters for USD/CAD - September 25, 2021