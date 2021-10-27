The Canadian Dollar (USD/CAD) currently remains steady against major currency pairs after the bank of Canada rate decision came in line with expectations, holding rates steady at 0.25%. With commodity …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Another Bullish Angle of AUD/CAD - October 27, 2021
- Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD remains rangebound after BoC rate decision - October 27, 2021
- Aligned Vision brings CAD-like user interface to composites - October 27, 2021