Eyes on Fed Bullard’s speech forUS Dollarwith retail sales data release forCanadian Dollartoday. USD/CAD price action. Have you checked the Q3 USD and Gold forecastsdownload for free main …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Looks to Accelerate the Downtrend Move - July 20, 2019
- CAD: Markets turning more bullish - July 20, 2019
- USD/CAD forecast: Bears lining up for a test below the 1.30 handle - July 19, 2019