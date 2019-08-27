Last week, USD/CAD printed its highest level in over six weeks at 1.3346. However, the pair slipped back after, then settled below 1.3300 handle closing the weekly candlestick with a bearish Doji …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Canadian Dollar Price: USD/CAD Looking for a test of Multi-Weeks Low - August 27, 2019
- USD/CAD – Canadian Dollar Breaking Higher - August 27, 2019
- USD/CAD erases early losses, advances toward 1.33 amid risk-off flows - August 27, 2019