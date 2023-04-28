The Canadian dollar gained against its US counterpart today, enabling the loonie to eke out a gain for the month of April. Despite strength in the US dollar, supported by today’s US PCE data – and as …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Canadian Dollar Rallies;”CAD Prospects Remain Challenging” But Remains Undervalued - April 28, 2023
- USD / CAD – Canadian dollar testing support - April 28, 2023
- CANADA FX DEBT-Month-end flows help CAD rebounds from one-month low - April 28, 2023