Economic data for the U.S. is now tracking close to 6% GDP growth for the third quarter, according to the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow forecast, which provides a running estimate of real …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: USD/CAD Pulls Back from Key Resistance - September 11, 2023
- USD/CAD steps lower into 1.3580 as Greenback recedes from recent bullish momentum - September 11, 2023
- USD/CAD skids below 1.3600 as upbeat oil and strong Canadian labor market data - September 11, 2023