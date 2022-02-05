Although a positive NFP report and negative Canadian employment data limited USD/CAD losses, allowing bulls to regain confidence over the trend. Although fundamental factors continue to drive risk …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Aims to Break 1.280 - February 5, 2022
- Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Size To Reach USD 1579.5 Million By 2028 | Reports And Data - February 5, 2022
- USD/CAD Surges Higher on Strong U.S. Jobs Report - February 4, 2022