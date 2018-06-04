The Canadian Dollar continued to chop sideways against the US Dollar after being rejected strongly from 1.30 and now trading a little above 1.29. The relationship between the US and Canada appears to be once again fraying as Trudeau has denounced the …
Canadian Dollar Undervalued? NAFTA To Continue To Dominate CAD Outlook Say Scotiabank Analysts
