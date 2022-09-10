The Canadian dollar gave back much of its gains on Friday after a significant shift in labor market dynamics. Even with the earlier 75bps interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada (BoC), the narrative …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Canadian Dollar Weekly Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Holds Above 1.30 - September 10, 2022
- CAD/PLN – Canadian Dollar Polish Zloty - September 10, 2022
- FC Barcelona vs Cadiz match Live Streaming: When and where to watch BAR vs CAD LaLiga match in India? - September 10, 2022