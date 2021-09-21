Justin Trudeau will remain Prime Minister of Canada, however his Liberal Party failed to secure a majority in Parliament. In other words, Trudeau’s efforts to secure a majority went unnoticed as …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Canadian election: Liberals fail to secure majority: USD/CAD; AUD/CAD - September 21, 2021
- USD/CAD clings to 1.2800 on the back of rising oil prices - September 21, 2021
- CAD weakness overdone in the near-term – MUFG - September 21, 2021