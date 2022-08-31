Canadian GDP for Q2 showed that that the economy grew by 3.3% annualized vs an expectation of 4.4% and a Q1 reading of 3.1%. However, what may be of more concern for the economy is the GDP Implicit …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls take on critical resistance - August 31, 2022
- EUR/CAD Charges Towards Cluster Resistance, Bullish Breakout in Play - August 31, 2022
- Canadian GDP weaker than expected. USD/CAD following oil on shorter timeframes - August 31, 2022