Canadian General Investments, Limited declares CAD 0.21 dividend

Canadian General Investments, Limited (OTCPK:CGRIF) declares CAD 0.21/share quarterly dividend, 5% increase from prior dividend of CAD 0.20. Payable March 15; for shareholders of record Feb. 28 …
