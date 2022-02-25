Canadian Imperial Bank declares CAD 1.61 dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) declares CAD 1.61/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.Forward yield 4.16%Payable April 28; for shareholders of record March 28; ex-div …
