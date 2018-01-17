The Canadian Public Sector Pension Investment Board will purchase a 335.2-hectare (828.3-acre) dairy farm in New Zealand. PSP Investments, which manages pension investments for the Public Service, Canadian Armed Forces, RCMP and Reserve Force, received …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Canadian investment board purchases New Zealand dairy operation for over CAD$15M - January 17, 2018
- Sell-on-the-news: CAD likely to fall following BoC rate hike - January 17, 2018
- USD/CAD: Won’t Chase USD/CAD lower Into BoC – Nomura - January 17, 2018