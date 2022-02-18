Canadian Life Companies Split declares CAD 0.0542 dividend

Canadian Life Companies Split (OTCPK:CLSPF) declares CAD 0.0542/share monthly dividend, in line with previous. Forward yield 12.7% Payable March 10; for shareholders of record Feb. 28; ex-div Feb. 25.
