Canadian National Railway (CNI) declares CAD 0.7325/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.Forward yield 1.88%Payable June 30; for shareholders of record June 9; ex-div …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Canadian National Railway declares CAD 0.7325 dividend - April 26, 2022
- CAD Modelling software Market To 2030 Report Reviews Size, In-depth Qualitative Insights, Explosive Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis - April 26, 2022
- USD/CAD reached a six-week high above 1.2800 thought retreat to 1.2790s - April 26, 2022