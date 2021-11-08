The most significant revelation from this listing is that Core i5-12400F is listed at 249 CAD (200 USD) and i5-12400 at 287 CAD (230 USD), making both of them more expensive than the 11th Gen Core …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Canadian Retailer Lists Intel desktop Alder Lake non-K series Core i5-12400F At 249 CAD (200 USD) - November 8, 2021
- USD/CAD retreats from daily tops around the 200-DMA hover around 1.2450 - November 8, 2021
- Canada Monthly GDP MoM - November 8, 2021