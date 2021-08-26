Microsoft is really going to town with some excellent deals for Canada, and if you happen to live in the Great White North then you’ve got another chance to save right here. Visit the Canadian …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Canadians can save up to CAD $700 on the Surface Book 3 - August 26, 2021
- USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Testing Support, Near 200-day - August 26, 2021
- USD/CAD struggles to capitalize on modest gains, holds steady near 1.2625-30 - August 26, 2021