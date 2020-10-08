VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2020 / Canarc Resource Corp. (TSX:CCM)(OTCQB:CRCUF)(Frankfurt:CAN) (“Canarc”) announces that it has closed the first tranche of its private placement, previousl …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Canarc Closes CAD$3.2 Million First Tranche Private Placement Financing - October 8, 2020
- Canarc Resource Corp.: Canarc Closes CAD$3.2 Million First Tranche Private Placement Financing - October 8, 2020
- USD/CAD: Medium-term downtrend to resume on a close beneath 1.3247/42 – Credit Suisse - October 8, 2020