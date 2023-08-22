Canopy Growth has agreed to sell its Hershey Drive facility in Smith Falls, Ontario, Canada, back to confectionery giant Hershey.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Canopy Growth to sell Canadian facility back to Hershey for CAD 53m - August 22, 2023
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Loses traction below the 1.3540 mark, eyes on the key support level at 1.3500 - August 22, 2023
- USD/CAD Forecast: Bulls have the upper hand above 200-day SMA, 1.3500 holds the key - August 22, 2023