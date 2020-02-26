Nasdaq Official Closing Price (NOCP)” is a process for identifying the Nasdaq market-specific closing price for Nasdaq-listed issues.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Capital Power Corp – FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL CAD 25 – Ser 5 (CPWPF) Historical NOCP - February 25, 2020
- Capital Power Corp – FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL CAD 25 – Ser 5 (CPWPF) Pre-Market Quotes - February 25, 2020
- Capital Power Corp – FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL CAD 25 – Ser 5 (CPWPF) Real-Time Quotes - February 25, 2020