Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ:CA) declares CAD 0.06/share monthly dividend, in line with previous. Payable Dec. 15; for shareholders of record Nov. 30; ex-div Nov. 2 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Cardinal Energy Ltd. declares CAD 0.06 dividend - November 9, 2023
- Closing Bell: Ishares SP US Small Cap ETF CAD Hdg down on Wednesday (XSMH) - November 9, 2023
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Trades inside Wednesday’s range ahead of Fed Powell’s speech - November 9, 2023