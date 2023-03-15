Cargojet Inc. (TSX:CJT:CA) declares CAD 0.286/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous. Forward yield 0.8% Payable April 5; for shareholders of record March 20; ex-div March 17. See CJT:CA …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Cargojet Inc. declares CAD 0.286 dividend - March 15, 2023
- Electrical CAD Market Growth and Competitive Landscape 2023-2029 - March 15, 2023
- USD/CAD advances sharply on a buoyant US Dollar on risk-aversion linked to Credit Suisse - March 15, 2023