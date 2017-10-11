Very nice Cary CAD-300SEI that we just took in on trade. We sold this unit new in February of this year. When we ordered it for the customer, we had Cary do the following upgrades as it was built: This is a fantastic sounding unit! Nice condition …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Cary Audio CAD-300sei Only a few months old..with Cary factory upgrades!!! - October 11, 2017
- Canadians projected to spend an average of CAD$1,507 this holiday season - October 11, 2017
- USD/CAD confined in tight range above 1.25 ahead of FOMC - October 11, 2017