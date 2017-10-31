Right-click an AutoCAD drawing that you have added to Visio, point to CAD Drawing Object, and then click Properties. Click the Layer tab. Right-click an AutoCAD drawing that you have added to Visio, point to CAD Drawing Object, and then click Properties.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Change the line color or line weight of a CAD layer in Visio - October 31, 2017
- HREVS: 3 procedures for multivessel CAD result in similar outcomes - October 30, 2017
- Cary Audio CAD 500 MB Mono Power Amplifiers Pair; 500MB (3725) - October 30, 2017