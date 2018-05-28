Good morning one and all and welcome to the Chart of the Day. Today’s choice is AUD/CAD. Well, what a difference a day makes, or to be more precise, a weekend. The North Korean meeting is back on. And South Korea’s leader may be joining the party next.
Chart of the Day: AUD/CAD. Oil drops and risk is ‘on’ with NK meet back on
