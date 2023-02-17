Chesswood Group Limited (TSX:CHW:CA) declares CAD 0.05/share monthly dividend, in line with previous. Forward yield 3.87% Payable March 15; for shareholders of record Feb. 28; ex-div Feb. 27. See …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Chesswood Group Limited declares CAD 0.05 dividend - February 17, 2023
- USD/CAD Outlook: Bulls retain control near multi-week high, descending channel breakout in play - February 17, 2023
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Renews monthly high with eyes on 1.3520 - February 17, 2023