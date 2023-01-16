CI Investments Inc – CI Global Sustainable Infrastructure (TSX:CGRN:CA) declares CAD 0.05/share monthly dividend Forward yield 2.14% Payable Jan. 31; for shareholders of record Jan. 25; ex-div Jan.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- CI Investments Inc – CI Global Sustainable Infrastructure declares CAD 0.05 dividend - January 16, 2023
- CI Global High Yield Credit Private Pool declares CAD 0.0315 dividend - January 16, 2023
- USD / CAD – Canadian dollar steady and firm - January 16, 2023