Toronto-based Clay Financial has raised $1.7 million to develop its digital platform for home equity sharing agreements.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Clay Financial raises $1.7 million CAD to develop its home-equity sharing agreement platform - September 5, 2023
- Closing Bell: Ishares Core S&P US Total Mkt ETF CAD Heg down on Tuesday (XUH) - September 5, 2023
- USD/CAD gains traction around 1.3640 ahead of the BoC rate decision, US ISM Services PMI - September 5, 2023