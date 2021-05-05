Picture 1 After its inaugural growing season, Christina Lake Cannabis has made its first sale for a commercial quantity of distillate oil in the amount of CAD $129,000. The Purchaser is an established …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
CLC Receives CAD $129,000 Purchase Order for Distillate Oil From a Licensed Producer With Distribution in Multiple Canadian Provinces
Picture 1 After its inaugural growing season, Christina Lake Cannabis has made its first sale for a commercial quantity of distillate oil in the amount of CAD $129,000. The Purchaser is an established …