Today, CI Munro Global Gwth Equity Fund ETF CAD stock opened at $17.61 and closed at $17.71. It traded at a low of $17.61 to a high of $17.73. The price dipped -0.90% from the previous day’s close of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Closing Bell: CI Munro Global Gwth Equity Fund ETF CAD down on Monday (CMGG) - March 13, 2023
- PrairieSky Royalty declares CAD 0.24 dividend - March 13, 2023
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bearish harami candle pattern to sink prices toward 1.3500 - March 13, 2023