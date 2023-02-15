Today during trading, CI Munro Global Gwth Equity Fund ETF CAD opened at $0.00 and closed at $18.21. It traded at a low of $0.00 to a high of $0.00. Shares advanced 0.39 percent from the previous …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Closing Bell: CI Munro Global Gwth Equity Fund ETF CAD flat on Monday (CMGG) - February 14, 2023
- USD/CAD: Loonie Rangebound; Dollar Flat After Mixed US CPI - February 14, 2023
- Closing Bell: BMO DJIA Hedged To CAD Index ETF down on Tuesday (ZDJ) - February 14, 2023