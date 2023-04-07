CI Munro Global Gwth Equity Fund ETF CAD opened trading today at $18.63 and closed at $18.63. prices ranged from $18.63 to $18.63. Share prices raised 2.76% from the previous day’s close of $18.13.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Closing Bell: CI Munro Global Gwth Equity Fund ETF CAD flat on Thursday (CMGG) - April 7, 2023
- Closing Bell: BMO S&P 500 Hedged CAD ETF up on Thursday (ZUE) - April 7, 2023
- Closing Bell: BMO US Dividend ETF CAD up on Thursday (ZDY) - April 7, 2023