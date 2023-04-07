Colonial Coal International Corp has listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the ticker CAD. A total of 686,327 shares was traded during the last trading day, with total trades of 519. On …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Closing Bell: Colonial Coal International Corp up on Thursday (CAD) - April 7, 2023
- USD/CAD struggles to bounce - April 7, 2023
- Closing Bell: BMO Mid Term US IG Corp Bd Hgd CAD Idx up on Thursday (ZMU) - April 6, 2023