In today’s trading, Ishares Core S&P 500 ETF CAD Hdg ETF shares closed at $47.04 after opening the day at $46.82. prices ranged from a low of $46.80 to a high of $47.08. The price dipped -0.30% from …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Closing Bell: Ishares Core S&P 500 ETF CAD Hdg ETF down on Thursday (XSP) - September 10, 2023
- Closing Bell: Evolve Fangma Index ETF [Cad Unhedged Un down on Wednesday (TECH-B) - September 10, 2023
- Closing Bell: BMO S&P 500 Hedged CAD ETF up on Friday (ZUE) - September 9, 2023