Today during trading, Ishares Edge MSCI Multifact EAFE Idx CAD shares opened at $26.50 and closed at $26.50. Intraday prices ranged from a low of $26.50 to a high of $26.50. Shares dipped -1.56 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Closing Bell: Ishares Edge MSCI Multifact EAFE Idx CAD down on Tuesday (XFF) - October 3, 2023
- Closing Bell: BMO Covered Call DJIA CAD ETF down on Tuesday (ZWA) - October 3, 2023
- Closing Bell: RBC US Banks Yield Index ETF CAD down on Tuesday (RUBY) - October 3, 2023