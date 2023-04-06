In today’s trading, Ishares Edge MSCI Multifact EAFE Idx CAD shares opened at $26.40 and closed at $26.39. Intraday prices ranged from $26.39 to $26.40. The price slid -0.86% from the previous day’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Closing Bell: Ishares Edge MSCI Multifact EAFE Idx CAD down on Wednesday (XFF) - April 6, 2023
- Closing Bell: Purpose Bitcoin ETF [Cad ETF Non-Currenc up on Wednesday (BTCC-B) - April 6, 2023
- CAD surges on strong employment, PMI data - April 6, 2023