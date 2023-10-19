In market activity today, Ishares US Aggregate Bond Idx ETF CAD HD shares closed at $31.51 after opening the day at $31.51. Intraday prices ranged from $31.51 to $31.51. The price eased -0.13 percent …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Closing Bell: Ishares US Aggregate Bond Idx ETF CAD HD down on Thursday (XAGH) - October 19, 2023
- Dividend Select 15 declares CAD 0.0505 dividend - October 19, 2023
- Closing Bell: BMO ESG US Corp Bnd Hdgd To CAD Idx ETF down on Wednesday (ESGF) - October 19, 2023