Today in trading, Purpose Bitcoin ETF [Cad ETF Non-Currenc shares opened at $5.91 and closed at $5.91. It traded at a low of $5.88 to a high of $5.98. Shares boosted 2.78% from the previous day’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Closing Bell: Purpose Bitcoin ETF [Cad ETF Non-Currenc up on Tuesday (BTCC-B) - April 11, 2023
- Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) to Canadian Dollar (CAD) exchange rate history - April 11, 2023
- Convert Euro To Canadian Dollar - April 11, 2023