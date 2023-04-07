Today during trading, shares of Purpose Ether CAD ETF opened at $7.77 and closed at $7.77. Intraday prices ranged from $7.73 to $7.83. Shares plummeted -2.39% from the previous day’s close of $7.96.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Closing Bell: BMO US Dividend Hedged To CAD ETF up on Thursday (ZUD) - April 7, 2023
- Closing Bell: Purpose Ether CAD ETF down on Thursday (ETHH) - April 7, 2023
- Closing Bell: BMO Eql Wgt US Bank Hdgd To CAD ETF up on Thursday (ZUB) - April 7, 2023