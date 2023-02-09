RBC US Banks Yield Index ETF CAD opened trading today at $22.55 and closed at $22.58. It traded at a low of $22.44 to a high of $22.55. Share prices raised 1.21 percent from the previous day’s close …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Closing Bell: RBC US Banks Yield Index ETF CAD down on Wednesday (RUBY) - February 9, 2023
- USD/CAD: Limited scope for declines at the moment – Scotiabank - February 9, 2023
- USD/CAD remains depressed near daily low, around 1.3400 mark amid weaker USD - February 9, 2023