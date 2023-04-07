In today’s trading, Sprott Physical Gold Trust CAD shares closed at $21.25 after opening the day at $21.28. prices ranged from $21.16 to $21.30. Shares eased -0.09% from the previous day’s close of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Closing Bell: Sprott Physical Gold Trust CAD down on Thursday (PHYS) - April 7, 2023
- Closing Bell: Colonial Coal International Corp up on Thursday (CAD) - April 7, 2023
- USD/CAD struggles to bounce - April 7, 2023